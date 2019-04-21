|
Mabel I. "Smokey" Staney
LANCASTER - Mabel I. "Smokey" Staney, 90 a lifelong resident of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home.
She was a Lancaster High School graduate Class of 1947. She had been an employee of R.B.M. and Irving Drew Shoe Co. She was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Smokey will be especially missed by her son Paul (Joni) Staney of Sam Valley, OR; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Imler Riemh of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, great grandson, Lukas Jamison Staney, and sister, Marjorie Francisco.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. John Davidson officiating. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019