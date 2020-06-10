Malachi Samuel Kistler
Lancaster - Malachi Samuel Kistler, 23, a dearly loved son, brother, grandson and friend died Monday, June 7, 2020 in Lancaster. He was born January 7, 1997 in Lancaster, Ohio. He was currently working at Kroger on Memorial Drive.
Malachi is survived by his parents; Shad S. (Mia) Kistler and Terri K. Johnston; paternal grandparents, Neil Kistler and Connie Porter; maternal grandparents, Thomas Johnston and Nancy Geiger; siblings, Blake Poling, Trinity, Majesty and Hezekiah Kistler and Scarlet Cotner; step-sister, Kierstin Pressler; and nephew, Jaxon Dickson.
The family is asking for all family, friends and acquaintances of the family to come and show support for Malachi's siblings between 5pm-7pm on Friday, June 12th at Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen. There will be a private service for family and close friends afterwards.
Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.