Malcolm Cameron Hardie
Lancaster - Malcolm Cameron Hardie, age 73 of Lancaster OH, passed away on May 2, 2019. He was born in Cleveland OH on April 4, 1946. Malcolm was an Army veteran serving in Vietnam, as a combat welder. He was an avid car enthusiast, with a love of drag racing.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Hardie and sister Shiela Snoke. Children Tammy Wilson and Jason Hardie, son in law Aaron Wilson. Grandchildren Gavin, Conner, Kamryn and Alyssa.
Malcolm is preceeded in death by his parents Cameron and Elnora Hardie and sister Bonnie Lynch.
Per Malcolm's request there will be no funeral service or viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 5, 2019