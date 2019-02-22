|
Maranda Willis
Lancaster - Maranda M. Willis, age 36 of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born June 23, 1982 in Portsmouth, VA, the daughter of Robert M. and Theresa L. (Wehrle) Hinojos. Maranda had a really big heart and would always go out of her way to help others. She loved animals, her dogs and cats, and arts and crafts. Maranda loved to talk and more than anything, she loved her boys.
She is survived by her fiancée, Josh McCoy; sons, James (Brittanie Poston) Willis IV and Darin Willis, both of the home; mother, Theresa (Steve Parry) Hinojos, of Bremen; father, Robert Hinojos, of Lancaster; nieces and nephew, Bryttnee Hinojos-Smith, Kierstin Hinojos, and Shawn Hinojos Jr; grandma, Audrey Wehrle, of Lancaster; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother, Shawn Hinojos; grandpa, Frank Wehrle; cousin, Nathan Phillips.
Funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Craig Eilerman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Friends who choose may make donations directly to the family to assist with the expenses of her children.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019