Margaret Alford
Margaret Alford

Lancaster - Margaret A. Alford, 92, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born October 5, 1927 to the late Harry and Rebecca (Coakley) Cotton in Lancaster.

Margaret is survived by her son, David Azbell; grandchildren,

Garey (Brenda) Swisher, Shaun (Deb Collins) Azbell, Keith Azbell, Mariangela (Chris Roby) Azbell; great grandchildren, Meghan, Gage, Bradon, Trista, Dustin, Brittney, Dakota, Taylor, Bradley; granddaughter in law Christy Azbell; great-great granddaughter, Kaylynn; sister, Marilyn Byrne; brothers, Harry (Billie) Cotton, John Cotton; step brother, Charlie Byrne; Charlene Swisher; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harley Lewis Alford; grandson, Shane Azbell

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Dr. Alice Wolfe officiating.

Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
