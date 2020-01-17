Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
More Obituaries for Margaret Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann Young


1937 - 2020
Margaret Ann Young Obituary
Margaret Ann Young

Amanda - Margaret Ann Young, 82, passed away on Thurs. Jan. 16, 2020 at Canal Winchester Rehab. Center in Canal Winchester, OH. Margaret was born on Nov. 23, 1937 to the late Lowell Dean and Ruth (Vanscoy) Kougher in Amanda, OH. Throughout the years, Margaret enjoyed roller skating, dancing, shopping, doing crafts, going to family reunions and attending church. She attended Rock Church, was a member of and AMVETS.

Margaret is also preceded in death by husband Robert Oren Young in 1996; brothers John and Richard Kougher; sisters Jane Kougher; children Terry Oren Young and Brenda Young.

Margaret is survived by children David L. Young (Diane Davis) of Circleville, Linda L. Young (Dave Renner) of Amanda, Mary Ann (Kenny) Johnson of Ashville and stepchildren William (Joyce) Young and Caroyn Blackwell; brother Dean (Susie) Kougher of Lancaster; sister Annabell Kougher of Lancaster; grandchildren Brandy Bice, Ron (Amanda) Bowling, Joshua David Young, David Richard Neece, Jessica (Kevin) Scudder, Billie Jean, Crystal and Anna; great grandchildren Kylar Bice, Jasmine Bowling, Trenton Bush and numerous other great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Tues. January 21, 2020 with Funeral Service following at 2:00 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, OH 43103 with Pastor Glen Stern officiating. Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Rock Church, 4965 South Point Blvd. Orient, OH 43146. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
