Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Forest Rose Cemetery
Margaret J. Hart


1925 - 2019
Margaret J. Hart Obituary
Margaret J. Hart

Lancaster - Margaret J. Hart, age 90, of Lancaster died September 16th, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born to the late Charles and Georgia Deaver Moyer, on August 15, 1929 in Lancaster. She retired from anchor hocking as an office manager. Margaret was a member of the Fairfield Community Church and volunteered for 35 years driving for meals on wheels. She enjoyed her garden, planting flowers and was an avid reader. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sister, Jane (Don) Graf, and other "sisters", Karen (Terry) Swyers and Phyllis Mirgon; nieces, Dr Judith Pairan and Linda Friesner; nephew, Steve (Tracy) Graf, and lots of cousins.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Husband John F. Hart; aunt and uncle who raised her, Burt (Gerry) Moyer, and brother, Phil Moyer.

A graveside memorial service will take place on Monday, Sept. 23rd, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Forest Rose Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Larry Kirby. Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Memorials in her name can be made to Fairfield Community Church, 860 E. Mulberry St. Lancaster, OH 43130 or The Pickering House 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
