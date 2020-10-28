1/
Margaret Kay Stebelton
Margaret Kay Stebelton

Circleville - Margaret Kay Stebelton, 76, of Circleville passed away on October 27, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1944 in Lancaster to Vaughn and Mabel (Kocher) Grubb. She was a retired service department manager for Parisian/Belk Inc. Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church, Ashville. She was a pianist for Thorns and Roses vocal group and was assistant pianist at the church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Bradley and a great grandson Carson. Margaret is survived by her husband John Stebelton, children TaLisa (Chris) Speakman, LaNita Gibbs, CaTina York and Chad Stebelton, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and by siblings Bonnie (Don) Morrison and Vaugh "Sonny" Grubb Jr. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Ashville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
