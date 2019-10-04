|
|
Margaret L. Duncan Bailey
LANCASTER - Margaret L. Duncan Bailey 80 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was a retired selector for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. with 29 years of service. She was a member of the A.F.G.W.U. #540, loved working crossword puzzles, cooking and baking.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Tom) Heater of Lancaster, Ohio and Jodi (Gil) Grey of Smithville, Tennessee; sons, Craig (Peggy) Bailey of Pickerington, Ohio and Richard Keith Bailey; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Jan) Duncan of Florida; sister, Ruth Bailey of South Carolina, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Bailey, parents, Elmer and Lena Duncan, brothers, Jim, Jerry, Dale and Ric Duncan.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairfield Medical Center for their love and care of Margaret that they extended to her.
Funeral service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Minister Jeff McGraw officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019