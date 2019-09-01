Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Margaret "Peg" Parker


1939 - 2019
Margaret "Peg" Parker Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Parker

Lancaster - Margaret A. "Peg" Parker, 80 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her residence. She was born on April 17, 1939, in Sunbury, OH to the late Charles and Mary (Matthews) Main. Peg graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics in 1961. She served the First United Methodist Church faithfully for 30 years as the Director of Caring Ministry and the Director of Children Ministry. Peg loved cooking especially making pies for the Berne Union Athletic Boosters. Peg was an avid fan of The Ohio State University.

Peg is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dr. James Parker, sons Jon (Jessie) Parker, son Andrew (Kelly) Parker; grandchildren Jacob, Hannah and Emily; sister Mary Lou DeBolt, brother David (Deb) Main, sister-in-law Marjorie Parker, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Don DeBolt.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:30AM on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Fairfield Medical Center Foundation, and the Fairfield Foundation in Peg's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
