Margaret (Peggy) Pauline Yencer



Margaret (Peggy) Pauline Yencer passed away at Abbington Assisted Living of Pickerington on October 6, 2020. She lived in Baltimore until moving to Abbington of Pickerington. Peggy was born on October 5, 1920 to the late Byron and Ruth Foltz. She graduated from Liberty Union in 1938 and Bliss Business College in 1940 in Columbus. She retired from Liberty Union-Thurston Schools where she was the elementary secretary for 25 years. She enjoyed playing cards, chair volleyball, bowling, jig saw puzzles, and spending time with family and her many friends. She was the inspiration for Abbington to start offering chair volleyball to its residents. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Baltimore and Baltimore Senior Citizens.



Peggy is survived by her children, Larry (Donna) Yencer and Janice (Paul) Beery. Also grandchildren Patricia (Tim) Garner, Paul (Tina) Beery and Joanne (Rob) Kanet; and great-grandchildren Adam (Caitlyn) Garner, Ryan (Sarah) Garner, Joel Garner, Noah Garner, Meghan Beery, Aidan Beery, Emilyn Kanet, and Liam Kanet, sister-in-law Helen Yencer, and nieces, nephews and cousins .



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years Dale Yencer, sister Dorothy (Charles) Lakin, and brothers Donald (Thelma), Robert (Betty), and Richard (Leota) Foltz, brother-in-law Ralph (Betty) Yencer and sister-in-law Mary (Brownie) Brown.



We would like to thank her many friends for their prayers, birthday cards for 100th birthday and their loving friendship and support. Also, many thanks to the staff and residents of Abbington for the wonderful care she received and friendships she developed while living there. Thanks to Capital City Hospice, especially Stephanie, Ali, and Dayna, for their wonderful loving care.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Peggy's honor to Trinity United Church of Christ (105 North High Street, Baltimore, OH 43105) or Capital City Hospice (2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231).



Caring cremation has taken place. Due to COVID19 a celebration of her life is private for family only but can be viewed live on Trinity United Church of Christ's Facebook site on October 17th at 11:00.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store