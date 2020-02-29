|
Margaret "Peg" Rogers
Lancaster - Margaret "Peg" Rogers, age 88, of Lancaster passed away February 28, 2020 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Peg was born January 23, 1932 to the late Frank and Alice (Morris) Spires. She was a founding member of St. Mark Catholic Church and was currently a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Peg was a realtor for over 30 years. She had many other endeavors in her life including owning and operating a restaurant, antique shop, slip covering and refinishing furniture business. Her passion was real estate and she was "flipping houses" before it became popular. Peg's very large family is what brought her the most joy in life. Peg was an inspiration to all of her family and those that knew her. She will be missed dearly.
Peg is survived by her children, Cyndi (Jack) Fox, Margie Kunkler, Tom (Jan) Rogers, Jan Picklesimer, and Kelley Rogers (Cindy Morris); daughter-in-law's, Mary Rogers and Vickie Rogers; she was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; 5 siblings and numerus nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Chuck; sons Chuck, Jack and Cliff; grandson Clif; great granddaughter Mila; son-in-law Steve Pickesimer, 1 sister, 2 half-sisters, and 1 half-brother.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant.
Rosary will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with visitation to follow to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary Capital Campaign. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020