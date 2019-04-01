|
Margaret "Meg" Seipel
Lancaster - Margaret M. "Meg" Seipel, 47, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on May 30, 1971 in Lancaster. Meg was a loving and devoted mother to Gretchen, Anthony and Jason.
Meg graduated from Fisher Catholic High School Class of 1989. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration Management from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University, Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Meg worked 22 years for Nationwide Insurance Company. She was very active in the Bloom Carroll Schools Band Boosters and enjoyed photography.
Meg is survived by her children Gretchen, Anthony and Jason Seipel, all of the home; her former husband Aaron Seipel; parents Raymond G. "Jerry" and Kathleen (Coleman) Colopy; sisters Maureen (Mark) Secrist of Madison WI, Kate (Mike) Naveau of Lewis Center, OH, Eileen (Jeff) Christoffers of Toledo, OH, Elizabeth (Brian) Moore of Pickerington, OH; brother Stephen (Tara) Colopy of Hudson, OH; many nieces and nephews; one great niece. She was preceded in death by her baby sister Ann Cathleen; grandparents Clarence and Bernardine Colopy of Lancaster, Clarence and Margaret Coleman of Cleveland, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:30PM.
A special thank you to Hallie (Grove) Shopbell- Meg's Best Friend since second grade.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meg's childrens' College Fund c/o the Fairfield National Bank 143 W. Main St. Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019