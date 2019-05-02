Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Brengman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sharlene Brengman


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Sharlene Brengman Obituary
Margaret Sharlene Brengman

Canal Winchester - Margaret Sharlene Brengman, formerly of Canal Winchester, died on April 30, 2019 at Kobacker House. Sharlene was born in Somerset, Ohio on November 26, 1935. At sixteen, she met a boy who rode a motorcycle past her family farm. A few years later, she married that boy, Wayne Brengman. They were devoted to each other for 62 years. Sharlene was an executive assistant at Ohio State University Hospital and the school of Veterinary Medicine. She raised her daughter full time and returned to work in the late 1980's as a recruiter for Widescope Personnel, where she placed managers for Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel and other restaurants. She loved cooking, jazz, Siamese cats, watching college basketball and sharing her faith with others. She was known to be incredibly generous and a huge fan of the Buckeyes. Sharlene is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and her parents Ralph and Dorothy Hammer. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and John Woods and grandchildren Nevin, Gerrit and Sela Woods.

Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 with Stuart Brengman, serving as the officiant. Interment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kobacker House for their incredible devotion to making the final days as comfortable as possible. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now