Margaret T. Owen
Margaret T. Owen

LANCASTER - Margaret T. Owen 91 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Pickering House.

She was a retired sales clerk for JCPenney and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and Olivedale Senior Citizens Center.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Owen; daughter, Cynthia (Fred) Andres all of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Ty (Amber) Owen, Kylie Owen and Noelle (Aaron) Diehl; granddaughter-in-law, Sonya Andres; great grandchildren, Ella and Levi Diehl; sisters, Edwina (William) Fulkerson of Indiana and Deanie Phillips of Kentucky; sister-in-law, Lavelle Owen of Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Owen, step-grandson, Christopher Andres, parents, Edward P. and Edna Tanner and a brother, Harold Tanner.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Nihiser officiating. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are being were handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
SEP
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
