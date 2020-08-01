Margaret Tener
Lancaster - Margaret Tener age 94, of Lancaster, passed away July 31, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late John and Rozella Shull Blum on June 22, 1926. She retired from Nationwide after 15 years. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling to Michigan and South Carolina to visit.. She was a member of St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church and a Liberty Union High School graduate, class of 43. She will be dearly missed by many.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Robert Evink; daughter-in-law, Mary Tener; granddaughter, Carey (David) Slager; great-grandchildren, Brianna Slager and Nolan Slager; one great-great-grandson, Harrison; sister-in-law, Beverly Tener; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Tener; son, Dudley Tener; daughter, Vicki Evink; brother, Luther Blum; and two infant sisters; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Blum..
A graveside service will take place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home on Monday August 3, at 1:00PM at Forest Rose Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Roger Quay. Due to Covid-19, please practice safe social distancing. Donations can be made to St Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 760 E. Wheeling St. Lancaster, OH 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130 . Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
