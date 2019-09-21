Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret Thornton


1947 - 2019
Margaret Thornton Obituary
Margaret Thornton

Lancaster - Margaret V. Thornton, age 72 of Lancaster passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Crestview Manor. She was born May 8, 1947 in Keyser, WV, the daughter of Howard T. and Justina V. (Carr) Iser. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her mother, Justina V. Iser, of Lancaster; husband of 52 years, Melvin C. Thornton; children, Howard and James Thornton, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Makayla Green, Robert and Roy Thornton; sister, Rita (Clarence) Mitchell, of Lancaster; niece, Wendy Mitchell, of Lancaster; nephew, Clarence Mitchell Jr., of Buckeye Lake. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard T. Iser and her daughter, Cheryl Thornton.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ron Franks officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
