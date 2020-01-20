|
Margaret Van Horn
Lancaster - The only thing Margaret wanted said in her obituary was that she died, but her family felt a wonderful and loving person deserves more.
Margaret L. Van Horn, 82, of Lancaster passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with MDS and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was born on September 23, 1937 in Lancaster to the late Ralph and Annabelle Kunkler. Margaret's pride and joy was her family. She enjoyed volunteering in the emergency room at FMC until her MDS diagnosis.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Carrol L. Van Horn; daughter Kathy (Gary) Cain, son Tom (Cindy) Van Horn, grandchildren Drew (Britney) Peart, and Adam Van Horn; great grandchildren Mason, Kinslee and Rylen Peart and Aden Van Horn; sister Eileen Schneider, sister-in-law Donna Burnworth, nieces and nephews, and best friend Peg Starkey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step father Glenn Jamison, grandson Andrew Van Horn and brothers Robert and Paul (Butch) Kunkler.
Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 7:00PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-7PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice in Margaret's memory.
The family would like to thank Dr. Saha and her staff, the staff at the Oncology Center and the staff at FMC for their compassion and care given to Margaret during her illness. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020