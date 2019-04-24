|
Margareta Gerds
Bremen - Margareta (Erntl) Gerds, born September 24th, 1930 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 22, 2019. Born in Bad Hall, Austria, she met her husband Douglas Henry Gerds, while he was stationed in Salzburg Austria after WWII. They were married on January 29th, 1955 in Salzburg Austria. Their enduring love and dedication to each other was a lesson for all who knew and loved them. They've lived in Bremen, Ohio since 1984. She was a loving wife, mother, Oma, and sister. She is survived by husband, Douglas Gerds; son, Peter A. Gerds and daughter-in-law Dawn Gerds; grandchildren, Erin (Gerds) George 26, her husband Caleb George, and Kevin Gerds, 23. She had six siblings, Cilli, Franz, Terry, George, Joe, and Hilde. Only Hilde and her husband, Helmut (Bumberger) survives.
She worked at DCSC in Columbus, Ohio as a government purchaser. She was hard working and very talented at many things including carpentry, gardening, crocheting, and sewing to name a few. She lived her life with dignity until she lost her 12-year battle with Alzheimer's on Earth Day. This day was fitting as she regularly toiled her hands in the soil, working with Mother Nature. The family would like to thank the caring team of home health care workers from Home Instead and The Fairhope Hospice staff. Their help, care, and guidance were invaluable. She will be sadly missed by all and never forgotten.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Memorials in Margareta's name can be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019