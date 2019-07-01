|
|
Margarito "Cassy" Talamantes
Thurston - Margarito "Cassy" Talamantes, age 69 of Thurston, died at Mt. Carmel East on June 28th, 2019. He was born to the late Alfonso and Anselma Heredia Talamantes, in San Juan, Mexico in Aug. 10th, 1949. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and worked for 30 + years at Claypool Electric. Cassy's amazing personality and love for life will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Talamantes; children, Scott Talamantes, Leticia (Gary) Burns, and Chris Osborne; grandchildren, Kylee and Kaleb Burns; siblings, Chano (Ernestina), Naty (Luz), Jesus (Concepcion), Casimiro (Maria), Fidencio, Jose Luis, Alfonzo (Ruth) Talamantes, and Francisca (Javier) Guzman; brother-in-law, David (Connie Bishop) McGill, and sister-in-law, Lisa McGill; several nieces and nephews; dog Chloe; and younger, like twin brother and long term partner in crime, Tom and Carrie Williamson.
Cassy was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Silverio, Ramona, Dionisio, and Lucia; brothers-in-law, Lanny and Jimmy McGill; parents-in-laws,Chuck and Eidith McGill
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home at 3:30PM. Family and friends may call from 1:30PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Cemeterio Catolico in Stockton, CA through Casa Bonita Funeral Home. Memorials can be made in Cassy's name to the Bible Baptist Church, 1395 Duffy Rd. SE Lancaster, OH 43130 Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 1, 2019