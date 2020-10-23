1/1
Margie Clark
1921 - 2020
Margie Clark

Lancaster - Margie M. Clark, age 99 of Lancaster, passed away on October 23, 2020 at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on July 21, 1921 in Hocking Township to the late Leroy and Edna (Cupp) Bowers. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, as well as the Moose Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion, and Amvets. Margie loved square dancing and traveling.

Margie is survived by her sons, Tom (Jan) Clark and Jim Clark; daughter-in-law, Deborah Ford; grandchildren, Lisa Clark, T.J. Clark, Nick Clark, and Jamie Welch; grandson-in-law, Philip Claud; great grandchildren, Kassidy and Kayley Claude; siblings, Donald Bowers and Rosemary Garrett; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Francis V. Clark, grandchildren, Molly Clark and Christopher Clark, and several siblings

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may visit on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home. We will be following health guidelines and regulations, as well as requiring face masks.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
