Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
1942 - 2019
Margie M. Sowers Obituary
Margie M. Sowers

Lancaster - Margie M. Sowers, age 77, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away September 13, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.

Margie was born February 21, 1942 in Hocking County, Ohio to Isaac Pinkstock and Bertha Fetherolf Pinkstock. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Harold Roy Sowers of Lancaster; sons, Ray (Laura) Sowers and Isaac (Bonnie) Sowers; grandchildren, Tiffany (Brian Benca) Sowers, Ray (Stephanie) Sowers, Alisha Sowers, Danielle Sowers, Ike (Tori) Sowers, and Dallas Sowers; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Gavynn, and Haden Sowers, Marshall Fletcher, PJ, Tyren, and Taleah Sowers, Faithlynn Sowers, Oliver and Lillianna Johnson, and Klutch Poling; and sister Edith Hartshorn.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Cynthia M. Sowers; grandsons, Joshua Sowers and Bruce Edward Bowling Jr.; 3 sisters; and 6 brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Keith Deel officiating. Burial will be in Bell Cemetery, Allensville.

Calling hours will be observed 5-8 P.M. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or the Ohio Valley Affiliate P.O. Box 163549 Columbus, Ohio 43216-3549.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:

www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
