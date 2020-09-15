1/1
Marguerite Gamble
Marguerite Gamble

Lancaster - Marguerite Gamble of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September the 12th, at the age of 99. She was married to Dr. Edward H. Gamble, whom she met on the steps of the Library at Ohio University. She was a Proud Bobcat, having graduated from OU (BA in Education). Her husband, three sons, and two grandsons are also graduates of OU. During World War II, Mom worked with dad at Bell Labs while dad worked on his Ph.D. in New York City. After her time at Bell Labs, she worked at Sachs Fifth Avenue and helped with Amy Vanderbilt's wedding. They returned to Lancaster and started a family. She was a loving soul that never met a stranger. She was an avid Ohio State fan in any sport. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for 68 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edward H. Gamble SR., and her parents Walter and Hazel Singer. She is survived by her son Edward H. Gamble JR. and wife Marge, grandsons Rollie (Katie) Gamble, Ryan (T'Anna) Gamble, and great-grandsons. Son Robert L. Gamble and wife Leslie, grandchildren, Kelly Gamble, Kasey (Adam) Gamble-Schaum, Kyle (Amanda) Gamble, Kameron (Gina) Carmina, and great-grandchildren. Son John A. Gamble and wife Susan (Doran-Gamble), grandson Matthew (Erika) Gamble, and great-grandsons. Survived by special friend Ruth Ann Wahl, friends forever, and hairdresser; Edie Konkler.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, September the 17th at Frank E. Smith Funeral Home located at 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Eastern Star service at 7:30pm Graveside services to be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September the 18th at Forest Rose Cemetery, located at 1238 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Safe distancing will be observed. Memorial service to be held at later date.

Donations in Marguerite Gamble's name can be made to Meals on Wheels of Fairfield county.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
