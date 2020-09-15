Maribel Poulos
Lancaster - Maribel Lee Poulos, age 92 of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 21, 1928 to the late Frank and Iverene Bowman of Amanda. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony D. Poulos; parents, and her brother, Glenn Bowman. She is survived by her cherished friends.
A retired bookkeeper, Maribel was a devoted member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
A graveside service will take place on Monday at 11AM at Forest Rose Cemetery officiated by Rev. Diana Gugel and Pastor Leslie Fox. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Forest Rose Cemetery. Memorials can be made in Maribel's name to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130 or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 105 E Mulberry St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com