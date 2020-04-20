|
|
Marie Arvada Harrington
Marysville - Marie Arvada Harrington, 84, died peacefully on Friday afternoon, April 17th at Memorial Gables. She was a 1953 graduate of Carroll High School. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Harrington, she is survived by her 2 children Debbie and Jerry (Kristi); 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; a niece Judy; and nephews Ralph and Joe. Due to the current health crisis, private graveside services will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Lancaster. Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, is handling the arrangements. For a full obituary, or to express a condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020