Marie Baas
Lancaster - Marie Florence Baas, 93, of Lancaster, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born October 3rd, 1925 in New Braunfels, Texas to the late Margaretha (Jacobi) and Edward Fey.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, John F. Baas Sr.; her son-in-law, Dwight S. Turner; her brothers; Edward John, Herbert, and Richard Fey; her sisters, Agnes Werner, Lucy Hartfiel, Theresa Werner, Anna Danforth, and Margaret Trayhan.
As a mother of five, Marie dearly loved and took pride in her family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She delighted in music, flowers, nature, the Buckeyes, NASCAR races and enjoyed and expressed her talents through arts and crafts. She was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and church, St. Mark.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Cecilia (Tim) Leist, of Amanda; son John (Kathy) Baas, of St. George, Utah; daughters, Patricia Turner and Margaret (Kirby) McCoy, of Carroll; and son, Carl Baas, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jarod (Robyn) Baas, Joel (Caroline) Baas, Marcy Eckhart, Tim (Jen) Myers, Clayton (Katie) and Coleman (Patricia) McCoy. Great grandchildren; Paxton Eckhart, Julius Baas, Makenzy, Makayla, Marshal, Carson, Cade, Cohen, Cole and Josie McCoy; her beloved nephews, Edward and John Trayhan; nieces, Nancy Hartfiel, Joan and Judy Trayhan all of New Braunfels, Texas, and by her brothers/sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank Marie's friends at Seton Lancaster for their love and support through the years. Many kind regards are extended to the staff at Main Street Terrace Care Center, as well as the Lanfair Center. We are most appreciative of your work.
Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME and a private service will be held for family. Inurnment will occur at St. Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019