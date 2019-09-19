|
Marie L. (Brofman) Crosby, age 64, of Columbus, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born January 14, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Dr. Woody Brofman and Sandra DeWilde.
Marie is survived by her beloved husband of 13 years, Thomas Crosby; half-sisters, Brett Brofman and Tara (Guy) Knuf and half-brother, David Brofman, all of Calif; aunt and uncles, Judy and Joel Buckstein, Long Island, NY and Michael Brofman, FL; nieces and nephews, Pierce, Alexander, Tia and Garrett; other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, Marie was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Brofman, her beloved grandmother Molly Ward and uncle, Eddie Ward. She was a graduate with a Bachelor degree in Recreational Therapy from St. Joseph College in New York and in Theology from Ohio Dominican University, Columbus. She was a longtime member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Lancaster, where for a short time she served as the youth minister. She was also a member of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal in Columbus. She was an avid reader, enjoyed art and music; but, above all, she loved to help people, especially youth.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Saturday at St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay St., Lancaster, OH 43130, where family will also receive friends from 9-10 am Saturday. Fr. Peter Gideon Celebrant. Interment to follow St. Mary Cemetery, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . or St. Mark Youth Ministry, in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Marie's family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019