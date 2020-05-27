|
|
Marie Shower
Thornville - Marie Jeanette Shower, 78, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at Country Lane Gardens Nursing Home. She was born January 16, 1942 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Charles Graydon Shower and Freda Marie Kirts Shower. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles G. Shower Jr.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER Funeral Home. Viewing by friends and family will be on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to be at Forest Rose Cemetery.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020