Marie Zoog
Lancaster - Marie C. Zoog, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Pickering House.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Julie A. (Gene) Bevins, Stephanie M. (Laurence) Hartman and Pamela J. (Robert) Falkenbach; grandchildren, Janine E. Brecheisen, Mark J. Falkenbach, Zachary A. (Andrea) Hartman, Brittanie N. (Jacob) Watson, Evelyn M. Bevins, Jessica M. Hartman, Kyle R. Falkenbach and Laurence P. Hartman III; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Norma (James) Sanders and Nola (Arnie) Gilbertson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wannie D. and Zelma Chapman; siblings, Versil Chapman, Evelyn Chapman, Hunter Chapman, Vera Murphy, Hallie Walker, Porter Chapman, Leo Chapman and Robert Chapman.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23rd from 12PM until 2PM at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 21, 2019