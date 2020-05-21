|
Marilyn Darling
Lancaster - Marilyn L. Darling, 69, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at her residence on May 20, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born August 2, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Clyde and Georgia "Marcella" (Rhymer) Arledge. Marilyn loved to dance, work in her flower beds and sing as loud as she could in the car. She liked going to the theater and hanging out with her Amigals. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Todd (Mary Jo) Darling of Minnesota, Brandon (Megan Dodge) Seymour of Columbus and Shannan (Josh) Hill of Amanda; grandchildren, Michael Geletzke Jr., Haley and Hayden Darling, Madison Hill and Braven Seymour; great grandson, Michael Geletzke III; brother, Leland (Cindi) Arledge of Lancaster; sisters, Shirley (Neal) Wolfe of Circleville and Sharon Tolliver of Lancaster and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Darling; brothers, Raymond, Jerry, Clyde Jr., and Frank Arledge; sister, Rosalie Caldwell.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Phil DeMint officiating. The funeral will be streamed live on Taylor Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to the current restrictions regarding COVID-19 the family asks that if you are not feeling well or have a fever they understand if you do not attend. Your prayers and thoughts are welcome.
The family suggest contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Marilyn's memory.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 21 to May 23, 2020