Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Hook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Hook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Hook Obituary
Marilyn Hook

Lancaster - Marilyn Ann Hook, 82, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on September 4, 1938 in Lancaster to the late William and Pearl (Puckett) England. Marilyn worked at Children's Hospital in medical records before retiring. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved her animals.

Marilyn is survived by her loving and precious cats Big Boy and Lady; friends Laura Vigue, Missy Nelson, Katlynn Nelson and many other dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private service will be held by her friends. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Area Humane Society. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -