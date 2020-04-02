|
|
Marilyn Hook
Lancaster - Marilyn Ann Hook, 82, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on September 4, 1938 in Lancaster to the late William and Pearl (Puckett) England. Marilyn worked at Children's Hospital in medical records before retiring. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved her animals.
Marilyn is survived by her loving and precious cats Big Boy and Lady; friends Laura Vigue, Missy Nelson, Katlynn Nelson and many other dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private service will be held by her friends. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Fairfield Area Humane Society. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020