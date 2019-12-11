|
Marilyn Shonk
Lancaster - Marilyn Sue Shonk, 78 of Lancaster, passed away at her residence on December 10, 2019. She was born in Lancaster to Calvin and Emma (Hite) Ballmer on December 18, 1940. She was an active member at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, enjoyed music and singing, and loved to make people laugh.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Paul Shonk and Susan Foltz, both of Lancaster; and many nieces and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Pete Shonk.
Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 16, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 9:00 am Monday until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019