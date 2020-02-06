Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Marilyn Sue Friend Obituary
Pleasantville - Marilyn Sue Friend, 83, died January 28th, 2020. For nearly 60 years, Sue was the wife of Larry R. Friend. They are now reunited.

Sue had a passion for birds and her flower beds. She loved being outside and working in her flower beds. She was known for having a green thumb in the community. Sue could make her flowers and garden flourish. She enjoyed growing and selling sweet corn with her family. That passion for growing things has been passed down to her family members.

Sue was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of her friends there. She enjoyed learning more about the Bible and growing in her walk with Jesus.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place in June 2020.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
