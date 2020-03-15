Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
1930 - 2020
Marilyn Yingling Obituary
Marilyn Yingling

Amanda - Marilyn L. Yingling, age 90 of Amanda, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Circleville Post Acute Care Center. She was born February 6, 1930 in Fairfield County, daughter of the late Paul and Mae (Martin) Cruit. Marilyn was a graduate of Amanda High School, class of 1948 and a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Ralph (Edie) Yingling III, of Florida, Roger (Linda) Yingling, of Lancaster, Robert (Robin) Yingling, of Lancaster, and Sharon (Allen) Yadon, of Idaho; grandchildren, Tracy, Nikki, Amy, Angie, Chris, Shannon, Mindi, Robbie, Deanna, and Anthony; great grandchildren, Austin, Mikaila, Madison, Meghan, Sonny, Ashlynne, Erin, Logan, Seth, Nicholas, Janie, Grace, Nathan, Davian, Dawson, Dayson, Liam, Layla, Taylee, Asher; 1 great great grandson, Colt; nieces, Susan (Mike) Grecco, Carol (Andy) Hallowell, and Laura Reynolds; several cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph "Sonny" Yingling Jr; grandson, Sonny Yingling; sister, Marie Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Debbie Yingling.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 W. Main St., Amanda, Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Friends may make memorial contributions to any organization that supports Alzheimer's research and treatment.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
