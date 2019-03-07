|
Marion Frances Dingus
St. Louis, MO - Marion Frances Dingus, 91, a long-time resident of Lancaster, passed away on February 4, 2019 at Avalon Memory Care in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on July 21, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was married to Pearl Dingus in 1949. Frances, as she was known to family and friends, worked at American Electric Power in Columbus, Ohio, for several years and was a member of the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ in Lancaster for much of her life. Frances enjoyed traveling and made two trips to Europe to visit her son while he was living there. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pearl, in 1998 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri in 2010 to be near her only son, Steve Dingus, and his family. She was a sweet and loving mother and grandmother and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Mary Dingus, and her much-loved granddaughter, Clarissa Dingus. A celebration of her life was held in St. Louis on February 9. She will be buried at Floral Hills cemetery, next to her husband, at a later date.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019