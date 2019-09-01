|
Marion L. Wheeler
Lancaster - Marion L. Wheeler, 86, passed away on August 18, 2019. She was born to the late Leslie and Ella Moon on December 24, 1932.
Marion is survived by her husband, James Wheeler; sons, Mark and Phillip Wheeler; daughters, Lisa and Sue Wheeler; and grandsons, Matt and Justin Wheeler.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019