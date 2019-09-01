Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Marion L. Wheeler


1932 - 2019
Marion L. Wheeler Obituary
Marion L. Wheeler

Lancaster - Marion L. Wheeler, 86, passed away on August 18, 2019. She was born to the late Leslie and Ella Moon on December 24, 1932.

Marion is survived by her husband, James Wheeler; sons, Mark and Phillip Wheeler; daughters, Lisa and Sue Wheeler; and grandsons, Matt and Justin Wheeler.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
