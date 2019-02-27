|
|
Marjorie A. Smith Agosta
Lancaster - Marjorie Ann Smith Agosta, 86, passed away on January 28, 2019 at The Pickering House. She was born on January 11, 1933 in Lancaster.
Marge's family would like to extend an invitation to a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 2 at Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church from 1-3pm with food following afterword at the church presented by the Lancaster Ladder Ladies and the Heartwarmers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be placed in her name to the FairHoPe Hospice. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019