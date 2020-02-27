|
|
Marjorie L. Allen
LANCASTER - Marjorie L. Allen 97 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Reflections Retirement Center.
She was retired from JCPenney and a member of Maple Street United Methodist Church and Lancaster Music Club. Marjorie's favorite past time was music and she loved to travel including going to Paris, France.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Judi Smith of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Sherri (Bruce) Duck of Lancaster, Ohio, David Markwood of Alaska, Greg (fiancé Laura) Markwood of Lancaster, Ohio and Raul (Celine) Fink Paris, France; 12 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Reynolds of North Carolina, Carita Wince and Wilma Collins both of Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry G. Allen, daughter, Carla Fink, grandson, Todd Smith, son-in-law, Lee Smith and parents, Lloyd and Dorothy McCandlish.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. Inurnment to take place in Floral Hills Memory Gardens at a later date. No services to be held.
Memorial gifts may be given to Maple Street United Methodist Church, 438 E Wheeling St, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020