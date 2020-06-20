Marjorie Miskell
Lancaster - Marjorie Lou (Johnston) Miskell, 82, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away June 20, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, Ohio on October 28, 1937 to the late Jesse C. and Jennie G. (Jourdan) Johnston. Marjorie was a 1956 graduate of Lancaster High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 40 years and most recently retired from the Culligan Co. in 2001. She was a member of The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, where she served as a church council member, treasurer and Sunday School teacher for many years, and Olivedale Senior Center.
She enjoyed baking for family and friends, embroidery and working in the yard. One of Marjorie's favorite things to do was to spend time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They gave her much joy. She also enjoyed the time she spent with "the ladies at Olivedale" in her water aerobics class and of course their breakfast and social time afterward.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter Brenda (Rod) Henwood, her son Blaine (Sandra) Miskell, grandchildren Elizabeth (Jerrod) George, Erin (Mark Swartz) Henwood, Madalyn Miskell, Autumn and Blake Bianchi, great-grandchildren Logan, Jayla and Jensyn George. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne C. Johnston, sisters-in-law Helen Johnston and Beckie Johnston, nieces and nephews and many special friends including Diane Grover and Nancy Mansell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Anna Mae Eberly, Brothers J. Carl Johnston and Jerry L. Johnston.
Respecting Marjorie's wishes, Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior at a later date with Pastor Diana Gugel officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Marjorie's memory. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.