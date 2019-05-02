|
|
Mark A. Remington II
Lancaster - Mark A. Remington II, age 57 of Lancaster, died April 30th, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Kenosha, WI on Oct. 26, 1961. Mark served his country in both the Navy and the Army. He was a paramedic, and then became a well known Sgt. retiring with the Lancaster Police Department after 25 yrs. After retiring, he became an AM. Board Cert. Death Investigator, with the Fairfield Co. Coroner's office, continuing to work alongside some of Lancaster's finest. He was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge 50, a 32nd Degree Mason, an honorary Punishers L.E.M.C. member; he loved to golf, and ride his Harley for some "wind therapy". Mark befriended all walks of life, because no matter what, he gave everyone mutual respect and will be remembered and greatly missed because of how he treated others.
He is survived by his wife Dawn C. Remington; children, Jacqueline Remington, Trent (Megan) Horn, Julia Remington, Courtney Horn, and Trey Remington; grandchildren, Warren, Conner, Phoebe, Victoria, and Oliver; parents, Robert (Karleen) Remington and Jacqueline (Lyle) Fink; siblings, James Lee Remington, Kevin (Doreen) Horn, Tim (Diana) Horn, nieces and nephews; best friends, Barb aka "Babe", Sherry, Tina, Ed and Dom. A special thanks to Dr. Brian Varney for all his love, care, and support.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Remington, brothers, Robert Paul Remington and Mark Anthony Remington; and Lois "Ma" Horn.
A funeral service will take place at Victory Hill Church, 4000 Coonpath Rd. at 10:30AM Saturday, officiated by Pastor Aaron Begley and Rev. Dr. John C. Davidson. The Lancaster Veteran Burial Detail will have military honors at the church. Caring Cremation™ will follow the service. Family and friends may visit at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Thursday, May 2nd from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM and then Friday 2PM until 4PM and 7PM until 9PM at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in Mark's name to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130 or the Shrine, 224 S. High St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 2, 2019