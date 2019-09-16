Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Vigil
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
132 S High St
Lancaster, OH
Mark Ebert

Stoutsville - On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Mark E. Ebert of Stoutsville OH, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 67.

Mark was born on October 1, 1951 in Circleville, OH to Ed and Marge (Neff) Ebert. He received a degree in Geography from the Miami University in 1975. Mark worked as a painter for 45 years in Circleville. On September 12, 1982, he married Clare Colette Walker. They raised two sons, Daniel and Nate, and one daughter, Rachel.

Mark enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bicyclist and hiker. He also loved caring for his numerous cats and dogs who he doted on continuously. Most of all Mark loved spending time with his three grandchildren; Brooke, Camille and Judah. Mark was best known for his witty sense of humor and caring soul.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister Mag. He is survived by his wife Colette, children, Daniel, Rachel, and Nate, grandchildren, Brooke, Camille and Judah, his sister Chris, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday September 20th, 2019 at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S Columbus St. Lancaster OH from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with a vigil service at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on 132 S High St Lancaster OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Catholic Relief Services; support.crs.org or St Vincent de Paul Lancaster; svdplancasteroh.com. . To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
