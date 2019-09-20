Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Services
1984 - 2019
Lancaster - Mark W. Enmen, age 34 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born October 7, 1984 in Bluffton, IN, the son of Robert M. and Janet L. (Thornton) Enmen. Mark loved to fish and hunt for Ginseng, hunting for rocks and arrowheads, and country music. More than anything, he loved his children.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Enmen, of Lancaster; children, Noah, Kayla, Tristan, and Kaydence Enmen, all of Reynoldsburg; brothers, Michael (Rachel) Enmen, of Rushville, Matt (Jessica) Enmen, of Lancaster, Maxwell (Lisa) Enmen, of Lancaster, Mickey Enmen, of Lancaster, and Harley (Melissa) Enmen, of Reynoldsburg; grandmother, Linda Abram, of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Enmen; grandparents, Virginia Stewart, Harley Enmen, and Eldon Thornton.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September, 22, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. No formal funeral service will be observed. Cremation will follow and has been arranged in the care of the funeral home.

Family requests that any memorial contributions be sent to any organization that benefits and supports nature.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
