Mark J. Shaw



Caddo Mills, TX - Mark J. Shaw, 49, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Caddo Mills, Texas on July 25, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1970, in Lancaster, Ohio.



He is survived by his wife, Ardra Shaw; two daughters, Katelyn (Joe) Cilny and Emily Shaw; soon to be born granddaughter, Raelynn Cilny; mother Dee Dupler, stepfather, Don Dupler; sister Shelly (Jeff) Nastali and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, E. Joseph Shaw and grandparents, Homer Bright, Dorothy Bright and Wilfrid and Mary Margaret Shaw.



He was owner of Web Design and Development business, Lonestar Bit Ranch in Caddo Mills and a member of Eagle Mountain International Church in Fort Worth.



A Memorial Service will be held in Caddo Mills at a later date.









