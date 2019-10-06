Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Mark Jolly


1962 - 2019
Mark Jolly Obituary
Mark Jolly

Lancaster - Mark Jolly, age 57 of Lancaster died Oct 4th, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born to the late, Lloyd and Sonja Matz Jolly on Jan 24, 1962. He was a Welder at Iron Fab LLC, and enjoyed golfing, camping, trains and anything radio controlled. He truly loved spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Kelli Jolly; children, Jennifer Jolly, Michelle (Scott) Boetcher, and Marcus Jolly; step-children, John Vandagriff and Misty (Clarence) Bales; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Matt (Emma) Jolly; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will take place on Wed. at 10:30AM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 at the funeral home. Caring Cremation™ will follow the service. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
