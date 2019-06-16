Services
Lancaster - Mark E. Raduege, 59, of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born on July 17, 1959 in Columbus to the late Elmer and Gladys (Rarey) Raduege.

Mark is survived by his wife Brenda, brother Paul (Lynn) Raduege, in-laws Richard (Mildred) Gordon, brothers-in-law Randy (Sondra) Gordon and Matt (Marcia) Gordon and sister-in-law Patty (Mike) Morris.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Lancaster where he enjoyed serving at the Arms of Faith dinners and the puppet ministry. He was also a member of Christian Motorcycle Association, Knights of His Majesty chapter.

Mark loved Jesus, his family, his bulldog Buddy, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and his "brothers"

A Celebration of Mark's Life will be conducted at 12:00PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Lancaster. Visitation will be from 11:00AM to the time of the service at church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to First Baptist for Arms of Faith or CMA Knights of His Majesty. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 16, 2019
