|
|
Mark William Welker
Silsbee, TX. - Mark William Welker passed away in Silsbee, Texas on Thursday July 11th, 2019. Mark was born in Lancaster, Ohio on November 16, 1953 to William Bernard "Bill" Welker and Bette Ann (Bell) Welker. He was a proud graduate of Lancaster High School, a member of the Golden Gales cross country team. Mark worked for both Anchor Hocking in Lancaster, Ohio and Corning in Elmira, New York, and throughout his life was a successful businessman. He was an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf, Forge of Empires (his retirement game), and played a hundred fantasy football teams every season. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Mark was a wonderful father and loved nothing more than spending time with his family.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, sister Cathy, and wife bibi McKelvey.
He will be dearly missed by Linda Richmond, sister Cheryl (Terry) Lukuch and brother Mike Welker, daughters Ashley (Crystal) Welker-King and Alyse Welker, sons Alec Welker, Bryan (Jenn) Welker, and stepson Patrick (Georgiana) Berg, and grandchildren Harland Dorr, and Rocco and Gentry Welker, along with many other extended family and friends.
At Mark's request no service will be held. The family suggests donations to the : http://www.diabetes.org/
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 17, 2019