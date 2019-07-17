Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Welker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark William Welker


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark William Welker Obituary
Mark William Welker

Silsbee, TX. - Mark William Welker passed away in Silsbee, Texas on Thursday July 11th, 2019. Mark was born in Lancaster, Ohio on November 16, 1953 to William Bernard "Bill" Welker and Bette Ann (Bell) Welker. He was a proud graduate of Lancaster High School, a member of the Golden Gales cross country team. Mark worked for both Anchor Hocking in Lancaster, Ohio and Corning in Elmira, New York, and throughout his life was a successful businessman. He was an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf, Forge of Empires (his retirement game), and played a hundred fantasy football teams every season. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Mark was a wonderful father and loved nothing more than spending time with his family.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, sister Cathy, and wife bibi McKelvey.

He will be dearly missed by Linda Richmond, sister Cheryl (Terry) Lukuch and brother Mike Welker, daughters Ashley (Crystal) Welker-King and Alyse Welker, sons Alec Welker, Bryan (Jenn) Welker, and stepson Patrick (Georgiana) Berg, and grandchildren Harland Dorr, and Rocco and Gentry Welker, along with many other extended family and friends.

At Mark's request no service will be held. The family suggests donations to the : http://www.diabetes.org/
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.