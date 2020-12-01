1/1
Marlene Moody
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Moody

Canal Winchester - Leah Marlene Moody, age 81, formerly of Canal Winchester, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Carroll Place. She was born September 28, 1939 in Chillicothe and was the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Clark) Miller. Marlene was a retired school teacher for Circleville School Systems. She was a 1957 graduate and Salutatorian of Circleville High School and a member of Faith U.M. Church in Canal Winchester, member of Pickaway County Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Phi Kappa Phi and Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dean (Carey) Moody of Santa Rosa, CA and Linda Miller (Craig Remotap) of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Zachary (Brandi) Miller, Johnathan (Samantha) Remotap, Justin Remotap and Amanda (Harley) Fossitt and three great grandchildren. Sister, Joyce (Don) Martin of Clarksburg; brothers, Marvin (Sally) Miller of Ashville and Stephen Miller of Clarksburg, sister-in-law Mary Miller of Clarksburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Boyd E. Moody; infant daughter, Mary Ann Moody and brothers, Clark and Neil Miller.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chaper, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved