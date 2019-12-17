|
Marsha Dianne Goldsberry
Marsha Dianne Goldsberry, 56, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on December 16, 2019 after a hard fought battle with multiple myeloma.
Marsha was born October 21, 1963 to Gail and Ruth Goldsberry, formerly of Stoutsville, and was a member of the graduating class of 1982 from Amanda Clearcreek High School. She graduated in 1984 from the Fairfield-Lancaster Community Hospital's School of Radiologic Technology. She started her career at Fairfield Medical Center but then moved to Grant Medical Center where she dedicated 31 years of her career, retiring in 2017. She was so proud of the work she did there and cherished those memories she formed.
Since retirement, Marsha has fought her battle with multiple myeloma while still finding joy in spending time with her family, classmates, coworkers and at the theater.
Marsha is survived by her mother, Ruth Goldsberry, currently of Circleville; siblings Michael (Nancy) Goldsberry, of Amanda and Michelle (Russ) Rathburn of Ashville; nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Mathew) Leach, Jodie (John) Dossman, and Julie (Michael) Apthorpe; great nieces and nephews Courtney (Heath) Queen, Justin, James, and Jillian Leach; AJ, Drew, and Sophia Dossman; and Parker and Gavin Apthorpe. She had one great-great nephew Ivan Leach. Marsha is proceeded in death by her father, Gail Goldsberry.
The family will welcome visitors to celebrate the life of Marsha on Friday, December 20th from 4-7pm at Wellman's Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio. A caring cremation is taking place with a private burial to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the James' Cancer Hospital in support of Multiple Myeloma research.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019