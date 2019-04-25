|
|
Marsha Todhunter
Lancaster - Marsha Todhunter passed away at the Pickering House in Lancaster, OH on December 19, 2018 with her sister, Sharon Todhunter, cousin, Peggy Beveridge and beloved dog, Sassy, by her side. Marsha is preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Betty Todhunter, first cousin, Byron (Moon) Beveridge and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Marsha was a CNA in Charleston, SC where she resided since 1989. She loved gardening and all aspect of nature. Please join us for a celebration of life at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lancaster, OH on April 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm. The full obituary can be read at www.DayFuneralService.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019