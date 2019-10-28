|
Martha Dumm
Amanda - Martha Jean Dumm, 88, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born August 22, 1931 in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Ross Charles and Mabel Ruth (Henderly) Eschbaugh. Marty was a 1949 graduate of Amanda High School. She was a retired telephone operator, formerly employed by General Electric, RBM and Buckeye Mart. She was a member of Cedar Hill Calvary United Methodist Church and Olivedale Senior Citizens.
She is survived by four children, Michael (Helen) Dumm of Carroll, Bonnie (Terry) Keaton and Darlene (James) Vanover both of Lancaster and Ervin Dumm of Amanda; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Frederick Ervin Dumm on July 21, 2019; sisters, Juanita Benadum and Yvonne Perrault and brother, Charles Ross Eschbaugh.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Pastor Dean Queen officiating. Burial will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to especially thank Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion during Marty's illness.
The family would like contributions to be made to Cedar Hill Calvary United Methodist Church in Martha's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019